Feder: WBEZ CEO Goli Sheikholeslami resigns in surprise move

The most powerful woman in Chicago journalism is leaving town after five years for a new job in New York.

In a surprise announcement today, Goli Sheikholeslami said she was resigning as president and chief executive officer of Chicago Public Media, the nonprofit parent company of NPR news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM and urban alternative Vocalo. She will become CEO of New York Public Radio, parent company of WNYC, starting in early October.

"My move to New York is bittersweet, especially when it comes to leaving the talented and dedicated team and board at Chicago Public Media," Sheikholeslami said.

Read the full report at robertfeder.com.