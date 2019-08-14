 

Expert testifies South Barrington woman's 2000 drowning death was not a homicide

  • Frank Buschauer

    Frank Buschauer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 8/14/2019 7:42 PM

A forensic pathology expert from The Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, Canada, agreed with two former Cook County medical examiners that Cynthia Hrisco drowned early on Feb. 28, 2000, which is when police found her lying face down near the jetted tub in the master bathroom of her South Barrington home.

But Dr. Christopher Milroy, director of the Eastern Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit, disagrees with his Cook County counterparts' homicide determination. Initially, Hrisco's manner of death was listed as "undetermined," but her death certificate was amended in 2012 to read "homicide" -- which led to murder charges against Hrisco's husband, Frank Buschauer, in 2013. Authorities say he drowned his 47-year-old wife after their relationship soured over her complaints about poor construction and cost overruns on their Overbrook Road home, which was built by Buschauer's cousin.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Buschauer pleaded not guilty. His bench trial is underway in Rolling Meadows.

Testifying on Wednesday, defense expert Milroy disagreed with prosecutors' assertion that Hrisco drowned after being "forcibly submerged" in the tub.

Asked about the scrapes on Hrisco's nose, chin, knees and knuckles, Milroy agreed they could have resulted from rubbing against the bottom of the tub or the jets, but he said "one could expect more abrasions from someone held down and fighting for their life."

He also noted no "evidence of grip marks" or bruises on Hrisco's back indicating someone held her face down in the water.

Milroy said Hrisco's injuries could have resulted from convulsions or a seizure that victims may experience during drowning. Asked about the bruise on Hrisco's neck, which Cook County medical examiners suggested may have come from someone putting pressure there while she was submerged, Milroy testified people who die in a head down position -- as Hrisco did -- may show bruising that did not result from external pressure on the neck.

There were also no external injuries to the back or front of her neck suggesting anyone gripped her neck, Milroy said.

"I think there are more valid explanations," he said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Earlier, Buschauer's lawyers played the April 2013 videotaped interrogation of Buschauer by South Barrington Police Sgt. Bryant Haniszewski and Cook County State's Attorney investigator Bob Riordan.

During the interrogation, Buschauer, 70, admitted he once put his hands on his wife after she got upset about construction in the kitchen.

"She made a big scene about it," he said. "I put my hands maybe on her neck, maybe on her shoulders and said 'I could kill you.' And I regretted it."

Buschauer told the officers he could not recall what happened that day. To Riordan's suggestion that whatever occurred was unplanned, a "spur-of-the-moment deal," Buschauer replied, "It was one of three things: either a suicide, an accident or I killed her."

Testimony continues Thursday in Rolling Meadows.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Man charged with drowning wife in South Barrington claims 'no recall' in interrogation video
Related Article
Man charged with drowning wife in South Barrington claims 'no recall' in interrogation video
 
Bible study partner testifies she never heard Buschauer threaten wife
Related Article
Bible study partner testifies she never heard Buschauer threaten wife
 
Police: Husband of drowned South Barrington woman admitted 'marriage a mistake'
Related Article
Police: Husband of drowned South Barrington woman admitted 'marriage a mistake'
 
Wife's injuries consistent with 'being pushed down,' expert testifies at Buschauer trial
Related Article
Wife's injuries consistent with 'being pushed down,' expert testifies at Buschauer trial
 
Medical examiner: South Barrington woman's 2000 drowning death a homicide
Related Article
Medical examiner: South Barrington woman's 2000 drowning death a homicide
 
19 years after his wife was found drowned in their home, husband is now on trial for her death
Related Article
19 years after his wife was found drowned in their home, husband is now on trial for her death
 
South Barrington couple's squabbles dominate first day of husband's murder trial
Related Article
South Barrington couple's squabbles dominate first day of husband's murder trial
 
Michigan woman charged in 1979 Inverness murder
Related Article
Michigan woman charged in 1979 Inverness murder
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 