City Works in Wheeling holding soft opening for charity

A rendering of the new City Works Eatery and Pour House in Wheeling, which will hold a soft opening Saturday, Aug. 17 to support the local charity Scholarship Assistance Fund Dollars for Scholars. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Diners can get a sneak peek of Wheeling's newest restaurant two days early and support a good cause while doing so.

City Works Eatery and Pour House, 365 W. Dundee Road, will hold its "First Draft" Soft Opening Charity Event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

During those three hours, guests can sample the restaurant's full menu and bar while supporting Scholarship Assistance Fund Dollars for Scholars.

Tickets for the soft opening are $45 per person, with a minimum of two people per reservation, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

All ticket sale proceeds will be donated to Scholarship Assistance Fund Dollars for Scholars, a local charity that helps students in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Wheeling pursue postsecondary education.

Over the past 21 years, SAF has awarded 160 academic and vocational scholarships, totaling $415,000.

Bottleneck Management, the parent company of City Works, has raised more than $37,000 during the past three years for nonprofit organizations throughout the country with its "First Draft" soft opening events.

This is the second City Works restaurant to open in the Chicago area, following one in Schaumburg six months ago.

The Wheeling location will officially open at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. It will open at 4 p.m. through most of its first week until it begins opening in the late mornings Saturday, Aug. 24.