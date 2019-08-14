 

Bridge beams delivered, installed for Longmeadow Parkway

  • Bridge beams are installed Wednesday in Carpentersville for the construction of Longmeadow Parkway.

      Bridge beams are installed Wednesday in Carpentersville for the construction of Longmeadow Parkway. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Bridge beams for Longmeadow Parkway are installed Wednesday over Route 31 in Carpentersville.

      Bridge beams for Longmeadow Parkway are installed Wednesday over Route 31 in Carpentersville. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Longmeadow Parkway bridge beams are put up Wednesday over Route 31. The proposed 5.6-mile roadway starts west of Randall Road in Algonquin and extends east across the Fox River to Route 62.

      Longmeadow Parkway bridge beams are put up Wednesday over Route 31. The proposed 5.6-mile roadway starts west of Randall Road in Algonquin and extends east across the Fox River to Route 62. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Bridge beams are installed over Route 31 as part of Kane County's project to extend Longmeadow Parkway and create a new Fox River crossing.

      Bridge beams are installed over Route 31 as part of Kane County's project to extend Longmeadow Parkway and create a new Fox River crossing. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • A large bridge beam arrives in Carpentersville on Wednesday as construction continues on Longmeadow Parkway.

      A large bridge beam arrives in Carpentersville on Wednesday as construction continues on Longmeadow Parkway. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Traffic is stopped along Route 31 as a bridge beam is delivered and off loaded for Longmeadow Parkway construction.

      Traffic is stopped along Route 31 as a bridge beam is delivered and off loaded for Longmeadow Parkway construction. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Bridge beams are installed in Carpentersville on Wednesday as part of Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway project.

      Bridge beams are installed in Carpentersville on Wednesday as part of Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway project. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/14/2019 5:08 PM

Ten large bridge beams were delivered and installed Wednesday as construction continued on the Longmeadow Parkway corridor.

Plans call for creating a four-lane, 5.6-mile road passing through portions of Algonquin, Carpentersville, Barrington Hills and unincorporated areas in Dundee Township, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation. A controversial toll bridge also is proposed to cross the Fox River.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

County officials say the project, expected to cost about $115 million, is necessary for alleviating traffic congestion and encouraging economic development.

Construction on various sections of the parkway have been ongoing for the last three years. The delivery of bridge beams Wednesday resulted in temporary road closures along Route 31 as the parts were installed over the roadway.

The parkway begins at Huntley Road west of Randall Road and continues east through mostly undeveloped properties or new subdivisions that were developed with a dedicated right of way to accommodate the project, county officials said. After crossing the river, the corridor parallels the existing Bolz Road and extends to Route 62.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 