Bridge beams delivered, installed for Longmeadow Parkway

Ten large bridge beams were delivered and installed Wednesday as construction continued on the Longmeadow Parkway corridor.

Plans call for creating a four-lane, 5.6-mile road passing through portions of Algonquin, Carpentersville, Barrington Hills and unincorporated areas in Dundee Township, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation. A controversial toll bridge also is proposed to cross the Fox River.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

County officials say the project, expected to cost about $115 million, is necessary for alleviating traffic congestion and encouraging economic development.

Construction on various sections of the parkway have been ongoing for the last three years. The delivery of bridge beams Wednesday resulted in temporary road closures along Route 31 as the parts were installed over the roadway.

The parkway begins at Huntley Road west of Randall Road and continues east through mostly undeveloped properties or new subdivisions that were developed with a dedicated right of way to accommodate the project, county officials said. After crossing the river, the corridor parallels the existing Bolz Road and extends to Route 62.