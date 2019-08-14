Batavia asks for help finding missing man
Batavia police are asking the public for help finding a man who was reported missing last month.
Relatives told police July 18 that they had not heard from Byron A. Vaughan, 53, since June 10, after he was released from a Chicago-area medical facility, according to a news release from police.
"We had a number of leads that we thought would result in us tracking him down without using the media," Detective Watch Cmdr. Eric Blowers said.
Vaughan lives on the 1200 block of East Wilson Street. He is black, stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
No foul play is suspected.
Vaughan has several medical conditions that require him to take prescription medication, police said.
If you have information about where Vaughan is, call the investigations division at (630) 454-2500.