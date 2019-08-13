Will Gurnee homeowner who shot boy before police chase face charges?

Legal experts believe a 75-year-old man who authorities say shot and killed a 14-year-old during an attempted car burglary in the man's driveway is unlikely to face charges.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said a preliminary investigation into the shooting indicates the man feared for his safety and the safety of his wife inside their home near Old Mill Creek when he opened fire early Tuesday morning. The man told investigators that when he confronted a group of teens in his driveway at 1:15 a.m., two of them moved quickly toward him, with one carrying something in his hand. The 75-year-old fired more than three times from a "small-caliber revolver," striking the Chicago 14-year-old in the head, Covelli said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Authorities later recovered a "Bowie-style" knife at the scene.

Ultimately, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim will determine what charges are filed. That won't happen until the investigation is complete.

Illinois requires an element of fear for one's personal safety when using deadly force, legal experts said. State statute does allow use of deadly force against the commission of "forcible felonies," which includes burglary, but legal precedents set a different standard, attorneys said.

"It's on the books, but you're not going to see it recognized often," said Dan Herbert, a criminal defense attorney who represented former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. "A lot of courts have said the use of deadly force has to be reasonable, first and foremost."

Shooting someone to keep your car from being stolen would not be considered a reasonable use of force, Herbert said.

"Illinois is not among the states with very liberal laws in regards to defense of property," said Hugh Mundy, a law professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School. "There must be a reasonable belief that his life was in danger to justify the use of deadly force."

Three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have all been arrested in connection with the 14-year-old's death and a subsequent high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago early Tuesday. All are awaiting charges, which could include felony murder.

The state's felony murder law allows prosecutors to charge accomplices with murder if a death occurs during the commission of a felony -- in this case, what investigators said was the burglary and attempted theft of the vehicle.

"Felony murder charge in Illinois is pretty strict," said criminal defense attorney Phil Nathe. "If a death occurs in the commission of a felony, you could be held responsible. And in Illinois there's a larger net for that than in some other states."

However, Mundy believes the juveniles have a better chance at avoiding the charge than the lone adult arrested in the case.

"Their ages should be part of the calculus, without a doubt, especially in a case where one of their co-conspirators was shot and killed," Mundy said. "I don't think they'll be charged as adults."

James Dimeas, a Schaumburg-based criminal defense attorney, said Nerheim's goal is to get charges that will stick.

"At the end of the day, he's thinking, 'Am I going to be able to win this thing in court?'" Dimeas said.