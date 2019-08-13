New administrators, upgraded facilities greet District 300 students

More than 20,000 students returned to Community Unit District 300 schools for the first day of classes Tuesday. They were greeted by new administrators and spruced-up facilities.

The district added three new elementary school principals this year -- Jennifer Breeze at Neubert Elementary School in Algonquin, Susan Rohlwing at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville and Lisa Van Wageningen at Hampshire Elementary School.

Several existing principals also were reassigned to lead new schools.

Martina Smith, previously principal at Meadowdale Elementary School in Carpentersville, now leads Carpentersville Middle School. Jorge Almodovar took the helm at Meadowdale after previously serving as principal at Parkview Elementary School in Carpentersville. Nancy Regul now heads Parkview after previously serving as principal of Hampshire Elementary School.

District 300 also appointed three new administrators: Kristin Sainsbury, formerly Perry principal, is now the assistant superintendent of Title I schools; Nancy Oesterreich is the new director of federal programs; and David Nowak is the new coordinator of high school alternative and supplemental programing.

Numerous construction projects were completed over the summer, including replacing the concrete and sealcoating throughout District 300 schools. Renovations included replacing floors, roofs, ceilings, lights, blinds and bathrooms.

Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville upgraded its mechanical equipment and media center. Jacobs High School in Algonquin renovated its kitchen and media center.