Medinah Moments: Scenes from practice at the BMW Championship

A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods during the practice rounds at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. John Starks | Staff Photographer

An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club Tuesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Zander Schauffele laughs as he practices Tuesday on Medinah's driving range on the eve of the BMW Championship. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Rory McIlroy has his usual St. Bernard dog club cover during the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Brooks Koepka will tee off 6:50 a.m. Wednesday for his pro-am round at Medinah. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Tiger Woods fills the cup as he works on a practice green at Medinah. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Tiger Woods smiles as he works on a putting green late Tuesday afternoon behind Medinah's clubhouse during the BMW Championship practice rounds. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Call this the unofficial scorecard of the BMW Championship at Medinah.

We're awarding birdies and bogeys to some of the notable moments at the FedExCup playoff event this week. Here's our tally from Tuesday's practice rounds.

Bogey: Rory outside

Rory McIlroy met with reporters alongside the putting green on the north side of Medinah's grand clubhouse after a long day at the driving range. McIlroy had a lot to say about the Miracle at Medinah; the Lombard police escort that famously rushed him to the final day of the 2012 Ryder Cup after some confusion with our Central Time Zone; and his Tour season, the "most consistent year" of his career.

McIlroy also had some fun with offers for another police escort to Medinah. "Hopefully, I won't need it," he said.

The only problem? The din of nearby equipment trucks and the racket from O'Hare plane traffic made it difficult to hear the 30-year-old from Northern Ireland, currently ranked third in the FedExCup standings.

May we suggest tournament organizers move the outdoor interviews to a quieter setting with some shade?

Here's hoping a plane won't be overhead when Tiger Woods is set to answer reporters' questions outside, following his scheduled 6:50 a.m. pro-am round Wednesday -- his first interview since he withdrew from the Northern Trust last week due to a strained oblique muscle.

Birdie: Tiger Twitter

The Tiger Tracker Twitter account is your go-to source for locating the Masters champ on Medinah's spacious, staggeringly long course. The anonymous chronicler of Woods' every move spotted his caddie, Joe LaCava, then a car in parking spot reserved for the five-time BMW Championship winner and later Woods on the putting green behind the clubhouse around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Give his handle, @GCTigerTracker, a follow.

Birdie: Golf course living

Some Medinah members are actually staying overnight in a tiny house nestled in the pine trees for tournament week. The enviable residents of the home get to walk out their front door and practically rub elbows with the stars at the 14th tee while enjoying all the comforts of home: Adirondack chairs. White-picket fence. Barbecue pit.

Good thing there's a lock on the door. Some curious spectators were seen Tuesday trying to get a peek inside.

Hoffman Estates fans Rosetta and Jerry Pray returned to Medinah 20 years after the venue hosted the PGA Championship and had to take a look through the home's first floor. Despite appearances, there's enough room to sleep six.

"This is adorable," said Pray, shortly after defending champ Keegan Bradley hit his tee shot. "It's really cute."

Bogey: Pricey beer

Goose Island IPA will set you back $8.50 at the busy concession stand near the first tee. For comparison's sake, a six-pack costs $8.99 at Target.

Birdie: Menu

Fans have their pick of the usual staples at said concession stand: $6.50 Vienna beef hot dogs, $10 Italian beef and $6.50 grilled sirloin burgers. But $7.50 breakfast tacos appeal to the brunch lover in all of us.

Birdie: Phil's calves

We want to know his calf workout after seeing Phil Mickelson in white shorts for his practice round Tuesday. His playing partners opted for traditional pants.

And if you yell "Sun devils!" like one fan did after Mickelson focused on his bunker shots at the 13th hole, you'll get a thumbs-up from the Arizona State golf alum.