Master gardeners to offer their expertise at Gurnee library event
Updated 8/13/2019 3:30 PM
The Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee is hosting an event for green-thumbed residents in need of advice and answers from experts.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, master gardeners will be at the library to help diagnose issues or answer questions from residents. Attendees are encouraged to bring in fresh samples of the plants or insects they are having trouble with or are curious about so the master gardeners can better help rectify the issues. Bring samples in a plastic bag or a plastic container.
The event will be in the lobby of the library, 224 O'Plaine Road in Gurnee.
