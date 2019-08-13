 

Longtime lawmaker's son could face Stephens for state House seat

  • R. Cary Capparelli

    R. Cary Capparelli

  • R. Cary Capparelli

    R. Cary Capparelli

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/13/2019 9:13 PM

A perennial candidate from Chicago's Northwest Side announced this week he will run as a Democrat for a state House seat his father held for more than three decades.

R. Cary Capparelli has entered the race for the 20th District office, which will be on the primary ballot in March 2020 and general election in November 2020. He is the son of Ralph Capparelli, who largely represented much of the same district from 1971 to 2004.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The district today includes portions of Rosemont, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Niles, Schiller Park and Chicago's Northwest Side.

"My candidacy represents the opinion of most residents of the 20th district," Cary Capparelli said in an announcement of his candidacy. "My voice will reflect the same concerns of its constituents -- foremost to resist tax hikes, raise education standards, protect citizens from crime, and stop the rabid cronyism that exists in government."

If Capparelli fends off any potential primary opponents, he could take on another big name with a family history rooted in local politics: Brad Stephens.

Stephens, the mayor of Rosemont, was appointed by GOP committeemen June 29 to replace longtime political ally Michael McAuliffe, who stepped down after 23 years in the legislature.

In picking Stephens, local committeemen said he was the best chance for Republicans to hold onto the seat in 2020.

McAuliffe beat the elder Capparelli in 2004 when districts were redrawn, forcing the two incumbents into a head-to-head matchup.

The younger Capparelli has run for offices on both sides of the political aisle: as a Republican in 2018 and 2014 for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board of commissioners, and as a Democrat for the same board in 2016. He ran as a Democrat against Cook County Commissioner Peter Silvestri -- another Stephens ally -- in 2010.

Capparelli runs OMNI-Communique, a global management and marketing entity. He was an appointed member of the Illinois Bank and Real Estate Board from 1997 to 1998, and Illinois International Port District board from 2000 to 2009.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Rosemont mayor appointed state representative
Related Article
Rosemont mayor appointed state representative
 
Stephens in line to be chosen as state Rep. McAuliffe's replacement
Related Article
Stephens in line to be chosen as state Rep. McAuliffe's replacement
 
If appointed to open legislative seat, Rosemont mayor says he would keep both positions
Related Article
If appointed to open legislative seat, Rosemont mayor says he would keep both positions
 
Related Article
Michael McAuliffe, Chicago's only Republican state rep, resigns
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 