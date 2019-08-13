Feder: WLS Radio adds VSiN sports betting shows

WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station, is the latest Chicago media outlet to bet on sports gambling, Robert Feder writes.

It's teaming up with VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, the first multichannel network dedicated to sports betting.

As of this week WLS is airing VSiN's "Action Updates," hosted by legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, at 6:58 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting August 31, WLS will air VSiN'S "Sunday Preview" with Dave Farra and Matt Brown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The weekly show breaks down every NFL game from a sports bettor's perspective.

The programming additions coincide with the move of University of Illinois football and basketball to WLS this fall.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.