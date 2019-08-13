 

Feder: WLS Radio adds VSiN sports betting shows

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/13/2019 6:39 AM

WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station, is the latest Chicago media outlet to bet on sports gambling, Robert Feder writes.

It's teaming up with VSiN, the Vegas Stats & Information Network, the first multichannel network dedicated to sports betting.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As of this week WLS is airing VSiN's "Action Updates," hosted by legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, at 6:58 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting August 31, WLS will air VSiN'S "Sunday Preview" with Dave Farra and Matt Brown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The weekly show breaks down every NFL game from a sports bettor's perspective.

The programming additions coincide with the move of University of Illinois football and basketball to WLS this fall.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 