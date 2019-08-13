Authorities: Homeowner fatally shoots teen during attempted car break-in

One person is dead and five others in custody after a homeowner opened fire on would-be car burglars near Old Mill Creek early Tuesday morning, fatally wounding one and triggering a high-speed police chase from Gurnee to downtown Chicago, Lake County authorities say.

Along the way, the suspects dropped off a mortally wounded accomplice with Gurnee police officers who were stopped for an unrelated traffic crash, before continuing their flight from law enforcement.

SAM BORCIA/ Lake & McHenry County ScannerPolice gather at Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee early Tuesday after a fatally wounded teen was left behind by the driver of a stolen Lexus SUV. The teen was shot when he and several others were confronted by a homeowner who believed they were breaking into his vehicle, authorities say. -

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies were called about 1:15 a.m. to the 17600 block of West Edwards Road by a 75-year-old man who reported shooting at a group of people trying to break into a car parked in his driveway.

The man was armed with a small-caliber revolver when he walked out his front door to approach the people, Covelli said Tuesday morning. The man reported that two of the people started walking toward him and he believed one had a weapon.

Fearing for his life and that of his wife, the man told investigators, he shot at the two people approaching him, sheriff's police said.

Covelli said investigators haven't determined how many rounds were fired, but it appears to have been more than three. One of the bullets struck a 14-year-old boy in the head.

The teen and five others then got into a vehicle and fled, authorities say.

Covelli said deputies later recovered a Bowie-style knife from the suspects' vehicle. Investigators believe one of them might have been holding it when they approached the 75-year-old man, he said.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg and Sgt. Christopher Covelli leave a news conference Tuesday when they answered questions about an early-morning shooting Tuesday near Old Mill Creek that left a teenager dead and trigged a high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago.

A short time later, a 2015 Lexus SUV carrying six people stopped at Route 132 and Hunt Club Road, where Gurnee police officers were investigating a crash near the Gurnee Mills shopping center, Covelli said. The occupants of the Lexus told police one of the passengers needed medical assistance and removed the 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the head, he added.

Covelli said he couldn't get into the specifics of what the people said when they came across police.

"They were calling for help when they approached the police car," Covelli said. "One could imagine they saw an emergency vehicle and that's why they pulled over there to help their wounded friend."

Another passenger, a 17-year-old boy, remained with the injured teen as Gurnee officers performed first aid until he was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The boy later died at the hospital.

"Anytime there's a loss of life it is a tragedy for the family and friends of the deceased," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said at a news conference Tuesday morning. "Our condolences go out to the family of the young man who lost his life."

The driver of the Lexus and its three remaining passengers sped off from the crash scene, with Gurnee police and eventually Lake County Sheriff's deputies giving chase, Covelli said. The pursuit continued onto southbound I-94, with speeds reaching up to 120 mph, Covelli said.

Illinois State Police joined in, before the Lexus got off the interstate at Randolph Street in Chicago. It stopped near the intersection of Randolph and Halsted street in the West Loop and the occupants ran from the vehicle. Covelli said police later learned the SUV had run out of gas.

Three of the occupants -- a 16-year old male, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female -- were captured by police almost immediately. A fourth, a 17-year-old male, was caught hiding in a garbage container about 45 minutes later by Lake County Sheriff's police dog Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, Covelli said.

Authorities later determined the Lexus was stolen two days ago from a driveway in Wilmette, Covelli said.

The five taken into custody, all Chicago residents, remained locked up Tuesday in the Lake County jail. The sheriff's office is working with the Lake County state's attorney's office to determine what charges should be filed, including possible charges against the homeowner who opened fire, Covelli said.

Under state law known as the felony murder rule, a person can be charged with the murder of an accomplice killed in the commission of certain crimes.

Lee Filas, a spokesman for the state's attorney's office, declined to comment Tuesday.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called early Tuesday to the 17600 block of Edwards Road near Old Mill Creek, where a homeowner reportedly shot and killed a teenager suspected of breaking into his car, authorities say. The shooting triggered a high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago.

The only properties on the 17600 block of West Edwards Road are a home and an attached exotic-meats farm. A worker at Blackwing Meats who answered the phone Tuesday morning said she was "not allowed to give any information out" about the shooting.

It does not appear that suspects specifically targeted that home, Covelli said. It is not uncommon that thieves steal from or drive away with vehicles left unlocked in front of homes in Lake County, he added, noting it most often occurs when the owner accidentally leaves keys in the vehicle.

"All a car thief has to do is open the door, step on the brake, push the ignition button and off they go," Covelli said.