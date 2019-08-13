Arlington Heights leaders meeting tonight to discuss allowing pot sales

Arlington Heights village leaders are meeting tonight to begin discussions on whether they will allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use in town and, if so, under what circumstances. Associated Press file photo

Arlington Heights leaders will meet as a committee of the whole tonight to hold their first discussions about whether, and under what conditions, they would allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use in the village.

Under legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in June, recreational marijuana use by adults becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

While municipalities cannot outlaw use or possession, they can ban or restrict sales within their borders.

The village's planning department has received a letter from a law firm representing a company hoping looking to open a dispensary on Dundee Road, village documents state.

According to village documents, Arlington Heights trustees are weighing three options:

• A complete ban on sales, which would require the village board to adopt an ordinance prohibiting all adult-use cannabis businesses.

• Permit only one business and limit it to being located with a medical cannabis dispensary, one of which already exists on the south side of the village. That would require the board to pass an ordinance setting forth the limitations on the one allowed business and barring any others.

• Allow another set number of marijuana businesses, and create restriction on where they can be located, whether consumption would be allowed on the premises, minimum distances between such businesses and other regulations.

Similar discussions are being held by village board and city councils across the suburbs.

Naperville, Lake Barrington, Grayslake and Bloomingdale are among those that already have said they won't allow the sale of recreational marijuana.

Buffalo Grove, South Elgin and Elburn officials have said they're likely to allow it.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. in the board room of village hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road.