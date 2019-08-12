Former Mundelein trustee Dakotah Norton faces burglary charge

Former Mundelein Trustee Dakotah Norton was arrested and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor battery.

A former Mundelein trustee with a history of legal problems is behind bars on new criminal charges.

Dakotah Norton, 29, of the 500 block of Woodcrest Drive in Mundelein, was arrested Friday and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor battery.

Norton entered an ex-girlfriend's Mundelein home without permission last week and took items, Mundelein Police Chief Eric Guenther said. When a child confronted Norton inside the house, Norton pushed the child out of the way to leave, Guenther said.

The child wasn't injured.

Warrants were issued for Norton's arrest Friday, and he was taken into custody later that day at the village farmers market, police said.

An emergency order of protection was filed against Norton, too, Lake County court records indicate.

Norton remained in custody Monday at the Lake County jail on $75,000 bail. He is next scheduled to be in court Wednesday. A public defender has been assigned to his case.

Norton served on the village board from 2015 to 2017.

He quit after repeated controversies, including a 2015 drunken driving conviction and a long string of missed meetings leading up to his eventual resignation.

During his campaign, Norton failed to fully disclose, when asked by the Daily Herald on a questionnaire, a series of arrests that had occurred when he was a teen. The cases came to light after he took office.

In the most serious case, Norton was charged with manufacturing or delivering between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis in 2007, when he was 18. After a negotiated guilty plea for that crime, he was fined, ordered to do public service and given two years' probation, court records show.

Also as a teen, Norton pleaded guilty to local charges of retail theft, possessing cannabis, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing tobacco as a minor and violating curfew, records show. Sentences included community service, fines and court supervision.