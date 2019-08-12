Classes begin in District 211
Updated 8/12/2019 4:08 PM
Was that the bell?
With the intention of mimicking college schedules and getting first-semester finals done before the holidays, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Monday continued its recent practice of starting the academic year in mid-August.
Each of the district's five schools kicked off the new year in its own way.
A first-day tradition unique to Palatine High School was the Senior Walk, in which members of the Class of 2020 gathered outside to walk together across the school grounds, into the building and then to their individual classrooms.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.