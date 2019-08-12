Bartlett woman dies two weeks after crash

A 79-year-old Bartlett woman died Aug. 5 from injuries suffered in July 22 a crash in Bartlett, police said Monday.

Barbara Creamer was driving 2006 Chevrolet Malibu when she reportedly failed to yield turning left onto Auburn Lane from the left-turn lane on northbound Route 59, according to police. Her vehicle was struck by a 1994 Acura Integra traveling south on Route 59.

Creamer was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. The driver of the Acura Integra was checked out by the Bartlett Fire District at the scene, but refused to be transported to the hospital, police said.