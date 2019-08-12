Assessment appeal workshop Wednesday in Rolling Meadows

Cook County Board Commissioners Kevin B. Morrison and Scott Britton, the Office of Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi and Palatine Township Assessor Terry Kelly will co-host a Property Assessment Appeal Workshop for Palatine Township residents from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Public Library.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will help taxpayers understand their proposed reassessment values and assist with the property assessment appeal process.

The library is located at 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows.

"I'm holding workshops like this across my district as property values are reassessed because I don't want my constituents to pay a penny more than they should," Morrison said in an announcement of the event.

Assessment notices for Palatine Township were mailed on Aug. 2 and the deadline to file an appeal is Sept. 3.