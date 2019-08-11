 

Suburban Muslims mark Eid celebration with prayers, sacrifice

  Umair Ahmad Chaudhry of Vernon Hills, right, congratulates his father, Abdus Sattar Chaudhry, upon the conclusion of prayers Sunday morning in celebration of Eid al-Adha at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. A sermon was given by Sheikh Farid Fahmy.

      Umair Ahmad Chaudhry of Vernon Hills, right, congratulates his father, Abdus Sattar Chaudhry, upon the conclusion of prayers Sunday morning in celebration of Eid al-Adha at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. A sermon was given by Sheikh Farid Fahmy. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Suburban Muslims at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville joined millions of faithful worldwide Sunday in celebration of Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.

      Suburban Muslims at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville joined millions of faithful worldwide Sunday in celebration of Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Women prepare for prayers in the women's prayer area on the mezzanine in Libertyville Sunday morning.

      Women prepare for prayers in the women's prayer area on the mezzanine in Libertyville Sunday morning. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  Sheikh Farid Fahmy offers a sermon Sunday morning during the celebration of Eid al-Adha at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville.

      Sheikh Farid Fahmy offers a sermon Sunday morning during the celebration of Eid al-Adha at Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 8/11/2019 4:33 PM

Suburban Muslims joined millions of faithful worldwide Sunday in celebration of Eid al-Adha.

The celebration began with congregational prayers followed by families gathering for food and festivities.

Eid al-Adha is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God and an animal is slaughtered in his stead.

Observant Muslims worldwide also marked the occasion by having an animal slaughtered, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Often a local butcher does the work, and the meat is distributed to family, neighbors and the poor.

In June, Muslims marked another religious observance, Eid al-Fitr, celebrated at the end of a monthlong fasting period for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

