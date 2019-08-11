Lot where replica of Ray Kroc's McDonald's once stood remains empty

Ownership of the empty lot where the 33-year-old replica of Ray Kroc's first McDonald's used to stand is in the process of being handed over to the city, Des Plaines Director of Community and Economic Development Mike McMahon said.

He said that if all goes well, papers should be signed this week.

Demolition of the replica restaurant at 400 Lee St. was completed last August after the company removed memorabilia, such as the sign, that it wanted to keep.

City officials have since decided not to build on the frequently flooded area and to instead find a use for the open space. McDonald's had cited flooding as the reason it was abandoning the location.

City officials have yet to decide how they are going to use the 19,000-square-foot space. McMahon said building a park, using it for stormwater drainage and leaving it open are all possibilities.

"Because that area is in the flood plain, we don't anticipate it being developed," he said.