Buffalo Grove man charged with robbing Arlington Heights Dunkin'

A Buffalo Grove man is charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm after robbing an Arlington Heights Dunkin' store on Saturday, police said.

Luke J. Kulick, 25, of the 100 block of Stonegate Road, entered the shop at 4204 N. Arlington Heights Road wearing a mask and announced a robbery while showing a handgun, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

The employee complied and wasn't hurt, police said. Kulick ran away and the employee called 911 to report the robbery and describe Kulick's appearance.

Just west of the crime scene, a Buffalo Grove officer spotted Kulick lifting a bicycle over the fence of a home, police said. After the officer approached Kulick to question him, Kulick left the bike and ran into the residential neighborhood, they said. Officers chased him and eventually arrested him.

An Arlington Heights police dog found Kulick's discarded loaded handgun in a nearby park.

Police said they determined Kulick was responsible for the robbery and he was charged with felony armed robbery with a firearm and felony aggravated unlawful use of a firearm.

"A quick and collaborative police response led to the arrest and charging of a violent offender," Arlington Heights Chief Nicholas Pecora said.