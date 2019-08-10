Naperville police investigate report of attempted abduction

Sketch of suspect in reported attempt to abduct a child. Courtesy of Naperville Police

A young man opened a car door and attempted to pull a child out of a vehicle about 11 p.m. Friday near Rotary Hill Park in Naperville, the boy's mother told police.

The mother was sitting in the driver's seat of her parked vehicle, while her child was seated in the rear passenger seat after attending a function at Rotary Hill, 437 Aurora Ave., according to a police news release.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

As she prepared to depart, a man opened the rear car door and attempted to pull the child out of the vehicle. After failing to remove the child, the man fled north on foot, police said. No one was physically injured.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with blonde hair and a thin build, cleanshaven, wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information should call (630) 420-6666, police said.