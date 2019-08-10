 

Motorcyclist injured in Elgin crash

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/10/2019 10:37 PM

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Saturday night after colliding with a pickup truck in Elgin, but his injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

Authorities responded to the crash at West Lake Street and Shales Parkway about 9:04 p.m., according to Captain Dan Wagner of the Elgin Fire Department.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

