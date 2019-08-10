Images: The 37th Arlington Million Day

Arlington International Racecourse welcomed thousands of horse racing fans Saturday for the 37th running of the Arlington Million. The day included a best-dressed contest, national anthem performance by Jim Cornelison and other pageantry from the suites to the betting windows. Favorite Bricks and Mortar won the Arlington Million with Filly Magic Wand coming in second and Bandua coming in third.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. points to his horse Bricks and Mortar after winning the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., left, points to his horse Bricks and Mortar after winning the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comJockey Irad Ortiz Jr. gets a high-five after riding his horse Bricks and Mortar to a win in the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer John Velazquez, right, rides Sistercharlie to the win in the Beverly D during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer John Velazquez, right, rides Sistercharlie to the win in the Beverly D during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer John Velazquez gets a high-five after riding Sistercharlie to the win in the Beverly D during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Javier Castellano, middle, rides Valid Point to a win in the Secretariat Stakes during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Horses take off in the Secretariat Stakes during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Horses take off during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Javier Castellano kisses Valid Point after winning the Secretariat Stakes during the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. pats his horse Bricks and Mortar after winning the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.is congratulated after riding Bricks and Mortar to a win in the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. gives the thumbs-up after riding Bricks and Mortar to a win in the 37th running of the Arlington Million at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer From left, Laurie Stefanski of Racine, Wisconsin, Kirsten Erickosn of Bartlett and Heather McKinnon of Madison, Wisconsin call themselves the "Win, Place and Show Girls" at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer From left Jordyn Hedburg of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Karlie Korish of Portage, Wisconsin Abbie Janisch of Portage, Wisconsin hack fun in the best dressed contest at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer People hang over the rail at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Fans cheer at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A horse is washed down at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Rebecca Zaccard of Los Angeles, California sports a yellow dress with matching hat at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Clerks take bets at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday for the 37th running of the Arlington Million.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Bugler Monica Benson performs at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Horses take off from the gate in race 3 at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Drinks were flowing at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Fans hang out in the paddock at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A gambler checks his ticket at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Horses head out of the paddock for the 2nd race at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Horses tae off from the starting line in the 4th race at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer A fan yells at his horse at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Women pose for a selfie at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Douglas James of Chicago participates in the best dressed contest at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer People mill through the paddock at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer National Anthem is sung by Jim Cornelison at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Women compete in the best dressed contest at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.

Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Becca Templeton of Des Moines Iowa was the winner of the best dressed contest at Arlington International Racecourse during Arlington Million Day Saturday.