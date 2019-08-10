GoFundMe established in memory of 13-year-old shot Thursday in Bensenville

A GoFundMe page has been established for Hunter Krzysik, the baseball-loving 13-year-old from Bensenville who authorities say was fatally shot Thursday by a 14-year-old friend at a Bensenville residence.

Authorities say Krzysik, the 14-year-old and several other friends were handling firearms left unlocked inside the residence of one of the other juveniles.

While handling the guns, the 14-year-old boy shot his friend in the head, they say.

The 14-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was released on home detention Friday to the custody of his parents.

Because he is charged as a juvenile, the Daily Herald is not naming the teen. He next appears in court Aug. 22.

"This heartbreaking turn of events should serve as a reminder to parents to lock up their weapons and keep them out of reach from their children," State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a prepared statement that also offered his condolences to the family and friends of the teen who "senselessly lost his life."

Nearly $10,000 had been donated to the GoFundMe account by Saturday morning.

According to its organizer, QV Aparicio, the donations will go toward establishing a memorial to Hunter at a local baseball park.

Baseball had been Krzysik's passion since he was five-years-old, according to information on the GoFundMe page and he loved nothing more than to play the sport and practice with his dad.

See gofundme.com/f/hph8uy-in-loving-memory-of-hunter to donate.