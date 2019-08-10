Brothers suspected of murder turn themselves in, Elgin police say

Isaiah Y. Butler, left, and Xavier L. Butler are suspects in an Elgin homicide on Tuesday, Aug. 6. They were wanted on arrest warrants and turned themselves in to police Saturday morning.

Two brothers wanted on arrest warrants on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man turned themselves in Saturday, Elgin police announced.

Xavier L. Butler, 25, of the South Elgin area, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm while on parole and one count aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held on a $2 million bail in the Kane County jail.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Isaiah Y. Butler, 23, of the Elgin/Schaumburg area, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was being held on $1 million bail in the Kane County jail. Elgin police announced on Facebook the brothers turned themselves in Saturday morning.

Authorities said the brothers are accused in the Tuesday slaying of Tyler Bey, 24, of Elgin. Bey was identified by his great-aunt Wanner "Jean" Smith, who recently moved with other relatives from Elgin to Tennessee.

Smith said the family did not "have a clue what happened" and were distraught after being informed of Bey's death.

Police responded to a call at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive and found the victim shot outside. The shooting followed an argument and then a fight among several people in a parking lot, police said.

Bey, identified as Joshua T. Bey by the Kane County Coroner's office, was taken to Amita St. Joseph Hospital and pronounced dead there. A preliminary autopsy report showed he died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

"We want to thank the community for their help, law enforcement agencies that assisted, individuals who helped facilitate the surrender of both men, and the diligence of Elgin officers and detectives that brought a timely resolution to this case." Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a Facebook post. "I extend sympathies on behalf of the Elgin Police Department to the family of the victim."

• Daily Herald staff writer Elena Ferrarin contributed to this report.