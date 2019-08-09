Palatine Children's Chorus hosting welcome nights
Updated 8/9/2019 5:06 PM
Palatine Children's Chorus will host free welcome nights on Monday, Aug. 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 21. Each will start at 6:30 p.m. at Palatine Park District's Community Center, Room 1C, 250 E. Wood St. Interested singers may attend one of the informational evenings with a parent to learn about the chorus, meet the staff and have a mini voice lesson. Launched in 1987, the chorus is open to all children ages 4 to 18 who enjoy singing. All children who attend a welcome night will be placed in a choir that will allow them to be successful and develop as a musician.
