 

Naperville police probing robbery at business

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 8/9/2019 11:56 AM

Naperville police are investigating a robbery on the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard, authorities said Friday.

The robbery occurred before 11 a.m. at a business in the area, police said. By the time they released a Naper Notify alert informing the community of a "large police presence," police said the suspect was believed to have left the area.

Police ask anyone who saw suspicious behavior between about 10 and 11 a.m. Friday in the South Naper Boulevard area to contact investigators at (630) 420-6666.

The 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard contains the Market Meadows and Fox Run Square shopping centers with large stores including a Jewel and a Mariano's as well as restaurants, a bank, a hardware store and several smaller shops. Police did not immediately say which business was affected by the robbery.

