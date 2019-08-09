FBI investigating robbery at bank inside Naperville grocer

The FBI is investigating a robbery that took place about 10 a.m. Friday at a Naperville bank, authorities said.

Naperville police were called at 10:08 a.m. to the TCF Bank inside the Jewel grocery store at 1227 S. Naper Blvd. for a robbery in progress.

The robber had fled by the time the first officer arrived, Cmdr. Mike Son said. Minutes later, Son said, FBI investigators arrived and took over the scene at the northwest corner of Naper Boulevard and 75th Street.

No one was injured, but the city sent out a Naper Notify alert informing the public of a "large police presence" in the Market Meadows strip mall containing the Jewel during the initial response.

The FBI's Chicago office describes the suspect as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with a thick build who is between 5 feet tall and 5 feet 3 inches tall.

The FBI plans to post photographs and updates to bankrobbers.fbi.gov when available, Special Agent and Public Affairs Officer Siobhan Johnson said.