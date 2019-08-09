14-year-old charged with fatally shooting friend in Bensenville

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old friend Thursday in Bensenville, authorities said.

The boy faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm -- all felonies -- according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The teen's name is not being released because he is charged as a juvenile. He appeared at a detention hearing Friday morning, where Judge Robert Anderson ordered him released to the custody of his parents on home detention.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a person shot inside a residence. When they arrived, officers and paramedics found the 13-year-old victim bleeding from his head. The boy later was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say the 14-year-old and three of his friends were handling firearms left unlocked inside the residence of one of the other juveniles. While handling the guns, the 14-year-old boy shot his friend in the head.

The boy was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning after an investigation by Bensenville police and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team.

"This heartbreaking turn of events should serve as a reminder to parents to lock up their weapons and keep them out of reach from their children," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this young boy who senselessly lost his life yesterday afternoon."

Bensenville Chief Dan Schulze said any loss of life to gun violence is a tragedy.

"What makes this case a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the entire community is that the victim was a 13-year-old boy," said Schulze, who thanked responding officers and investigators "in this horrible incident."

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

The 14-year-old boy's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.