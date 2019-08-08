Mundelein man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A 22-year-old Mundelein man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he entered a Mundelein house and tried to kill a man in July.

Steven Dehoyos, who lives on the 200 block of Longwood Terrace, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and aggressive discharge of a firearm.

According to Mundelein police, Dehoyos entered a house on the 300 block of Oakdale Avenue around 1:45 p.m. July 6 and confronted a 20-year-old man. Dehoyos pointed a .22-caliber handgun at the man, police said, and both men wrestled for the gun. A bullet struck a wall after the gun fired during the struggle. The man and another person in the house disarmed Dehoyos and held him outside until the police arrived at 1:55 p.m., according to police.

Lake County Judge Patricia S. Fix set Dehoyos' bail at $750,000, which means he would need to post $75,000 to leave jail while his case is pending.

Fix set a trial date for Jan. 27. Dehoyos remains in the Lake County jail.