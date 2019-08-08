Juvenile charged in fatal Aurora shooting

A male juvenile faces criminal charges in connection with the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of a 23-year-old Aurora woman, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released because he's a minor, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card, Aurora police said in a news release.

Jeanette Luna was shot shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday inside a house in the 500 block of South Lasalle Street, police said. When police arrived, they found her suffering from a gunshot wound.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Luna was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives responded to begin interviewing potential witnesses, canvass the neighborhood and investigate the circumstances of the death. Aurora's Crime Lab and evidence technicians also responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence from the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives determined the juvenile was in possession of a firearm when it was fired inside the house. Shortly after the gun was fired, detectives learned, the juvenile fled the house.

The juvenile was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. at a house in Aurora, police said. He was charged after detectives met with representatives from the Kane County state's attorney's office.