Aurora woman charged with cruelty after dog dies from heat stroke

A 34-year-old Aurora woman was charged with felony cruelty to animals after, authorities said, she left her pit bull tied to a pole outside her house on a sweltering day with no water or shade, causing its death from heat stroke.

Krystle S. Noriega, of the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, was arrested this week on a warrant issued July 25.

According to charging documents, Noriega is accused of allowing the dog to be "tethered to a pole" in her driveway on July 10 "in direct sunlight, without shelter, shade, food or water in extreme heat (+90 degrees Fahrenheit) for an extended period of time."

A neighbor called Aurora Animal Control and Care at 2:37 p.m. that day and reported a dog had just collapsed from the heat, according to Aurora police.

The caller could not reach Noriega and told animal control the dog, which was about 1½ years old, had been tied to a post for several hours without shade or shelter and "appeared to be in distress," according to police.

An animal control officer arrived at 3 p.m. and found the dog on its side -- dead -- and tethered to a pole by a 6-foot leash with no water or food bowls present, according to police.

A second dog was found in a pen with a tarp draped over the top, police said. The dog was "panting heavily" and did not have any food or water, police said.

The officer knocked on the door and eventually reached Noriega, told her it was 96 degrees outside and the dog had no water, food or shelter from the direct sun. The officer removed the dead dog but allowed the second to remain at the house, according to police.

Authorities determined the dog died of heat stroke. They interviewed another neighbor, who saw the dog tied to a pole about 10:30 a.m. that day and said that when the dog was standing, it "continually lift its paws, as if the ground was too hot to stand on."

Police said an officer interviewed Noriega on July 24. She told them she works an overnight shift and that her juvenile daughter had tied the dog to the post that day to "do her a favor" so Noriega could sleep, police said.

Noriega was released on her own recognizance in lieu of her $8,000 bail, records show.

She is next due in court Sept. 5 and faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison if convicted.