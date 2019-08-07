Suspect sought in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting
Rolling Meadows police have identified a suspect in the June 15 shooting in a Walmart parking lot, and there's now a warrant out for his arrest.
Police announced this week they are seeking a man who shot another man in an altercation that erupted during a custody exchange of a child in the store's parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads.
The suspect, whom police did not name, was charged July 26 with aggravated battery with a firearm. The charge is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The 24-year-old victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not life-threatening, fired back. But authorities deemed he fired in self-defense, and he is not facing any charges, according to Sgt. Dan Cook.
Cook said the suspect and victim knew each other and were part of a group of people in the parking lot for the custody exchange about 4:35 p.m. June 15.
A verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation and led to shots being fired, Cook said.