 

Suspect sought in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot shooting

  • Rolling Meadows police, assisted by Arlington Heights police, responded to a shooting the afternoon of June 15 in the Walmart parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads. Authorities now have a warrant out on a suspect charged in the shooting.

      Rolling Meadows police, assisted by Arlington Heights police, responded to a shooting the afternoon of June 15 in the Walmart parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads. Authorities now have a warrant out on a suspect charged in the shooting. James Kane | Staff Photographer, June 2019

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 8/7/2019 3:48 PM

Rolling Meadows police have identified a suspect in the June 15 shooting in a Walmart parking lot, and there's now a warrant out for his arrest.

Police announced this week they are seeking a man who shot another man in an altercation that erupted during a custody exchange of a child in the store's parking lot near Golf and Algonquin roads.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The suspect, whom police did not name, was charged July 26 with aggravated battery with a firearm. The charge is a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

The 24-year-old victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen that was not life-threatening, fired back. But authorities deemed he fired in self-defense, and he is not facing any charges, according to Sgt. Dan Cook.

Cook said the suspect and victim knew each other and were part of a group of people in the parking lot for the custody exchange about 4:35 p.m. June 15.

A verbal spat escalated into a physical altercation and led to shots being fired, Cook said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Rolling Meadows shooting investigation continues; no one in custody
Related Article
Rolling Meadows shooting investigation continues; no one in custody
 
Calm returns to scene of Rolling Meadows shooting, but questions remain
Related Article
Calm returns to scene of Rolling Meadows shooting, but questions remain
 
Custody exchange leads to shooting in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot
Related Article
Custody exchange leads to shooting in Rolling Meadows Walmart parking lot
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 