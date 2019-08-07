Report: Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran to run for U.S. Senate
Updated 8/7/2019 8:14 AM
Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran says he'll seek the 2020 GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.
Curran, who lost to Democrat John Idleburg by 137 votes in the November election, would face Sen. Dick Durbin if he wins the primary.
The three-term sheriff from Libertyville was challenging the results of the November election before conceding Saturday, two days into a four-day recount his legal team had requested.
