Police: 'Armed and dangerous' men sought in Elgin homicide

Xavier L. Butler, 25, of the South Elgin area, is a suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting of Tyler Bey of Elgin.

Isaiah Y. Butler, 23, of the Elgin/Schaumburg area, is a suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting of Tyler Bey of Elgin.

Elgin police issued arrest warrants Wednesday for two brothers in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man the previous day.

Isaiah Y. Butler, 23, of the Elgin/Schaumburg area, and Xavier L. Butler, 25, of the South Elgin area, are considered armed and dangerous, and people should call law enforcement immediately and not approach if they see them, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The homicide victim was identified as Tyler Bey, 24, of Elgin, by his great-aunt Wanner "Jean" Smith, who recently moved with other relatives from Elgin to Tennessee.

"We don't have a clue what happened," Smith said. "I talked to his mom yesterday. They are pretty distraught. We were just as distraught."

Police responded to a call at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive and found the victim shot outside, police said. The shooting followed an argument and then a fight among several people in a parking lot, police said.

Bey was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Bey was born and raised in Elgin, graduated high school and took some college classes, Smith said. He lived for a time with his father in Gary, Indiana, then returned to Elgin, where he lived with his mother and two siblings, Smith said. He worked at the iHerb distribution center on Randall Road in Elgin, she said.

"He was raised to be a pretty good young man. We taught them that if you get around people that don't have good character, you need to separate yourself from them. We are a close knit family," she said.

"He was a pretty smart young man. He got mixed up with the wrong people, associations ... You might want to think people are your friends, but nowadays you have to be careful because the ones that you think are your friends are not friends."

Detectives from the major and special investigation divisions are investigating Tuesday's shooting, which was Elgin's first homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department at (847) 289-2700. Additionally, individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.

"We want to thank our community members for coming forward with information that lead to the identification of Isaiah Butler and Xavier Butler," Police Chief Ana Lalley said in the post. "We continue to seek help from the public so we may bring closure to the family of the victim."