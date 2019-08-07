Mundelein man pleads guilty to making bogus 911 call to get out of work early

A Mundelein man accused of falsely claiming a gunman was at his place of employment as a scheme to leave work early pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct Wednesday.

As part of the plea deal, Antonio P. Fletcher, 47, will serve 350 days in the Lake County jail and have to pay $1,227 in court fines and fees. Fletcher will receive credit for the 93 days he has spent in jail awaiting trial.

Fletcher, of the 400 block of East Hawley Street in Mundelein, called 911 about 1:15 p.m. May 6 and claimed there was a man with a gun threatening workers inside Ruprecht Co. in Mundelein, police said. Responding officers learned there were no other complaints of a gunman, but they ordered the building evacuated. Police searched, found nothing and allowed employees to return to work.

Later in the afternoon, investigators learned the 911 call had been made on Fletcher's cellphone. Fletcher had been at work since 6 a.m. and left early, then made the call so his supervisors wouldn't notice he was gone, according to Mundelein police.

Fletcher stood quietly before Lake County Judge Patricia S. Fix Wednesday morning while she informed him of his rights. Felony disorderly conduct carries a punishment of up to three years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.