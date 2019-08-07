 

Like Ivanka Trump, Lightfoot got some facts wrong

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds a photo of "custom automatic weapons" and a "drug magazine that can hold 200-plus bullets" seized in recent days from two offenders who "got a $10,000 bond." She was wrong on several counts.

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds a photo of "custom automatic weapons" and a "drug magazine that can hold 200-plus bullets" seized in recent days from two offenders who "got a $10,000 bond." She was wrong on several counts. Fran Spielman/Chicago Sun-Times

 
By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 8/7/2019 4:10 PM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused Ivanka Trump of playing fast and loose with the facts while highlighting another violent summer weekend in Chicago. But the mayor might want to look in the mirror.

She, too, got her facts wrong.

It happened during a city hall news conference Tuesday while Lightfoot was playing show and tell to intensify her running battle over what she claims is the role lenient judges have played in fueling gun violence.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

