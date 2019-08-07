Former firefighter charged with Deerfield sex assault

A former Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District firefighter faces up to 30 years in prison on a charge alleging he sexually assaulted a family friend in her Deerfield home last year.

Cory S. Powers, 40, of Deerfield, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from accusations that surfaced in October, Deerfield police said Wednesday. He turned himself in to police last month, following a nine-month investigation into the allegations, police said.

According to police, the family friend reported Powers was visiting her Oct. 12, 2018, when the alleged assault took place. The friend told police she was going to sleep, believing Powers had left her home, when he entered her bedroom and assaulted her, police Cmdr. Juan Mazariegos said.

Powers' attorney, Donna Rotunno, said she is in the early stages of gathering information in the case and awaiting evidence from prosecutors.

"My client denies the charge and we're going to fight it," she said.

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Chief Tom Krueger said Wednesday that Powers worked for the department for 12 years. He was fired in May following a disciplinary proceeding. Krueger said,

Powers, who is free after posting a $75,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in Lake County court on Aug. 20. The charge against him is a Class X felony, punishable by a mandatory six to 30 years in prison if he is found guilty.