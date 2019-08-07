Feder: Ryan Baker getting tryout as CBS 2 news anchor

Ryan Baker has been spending the week alongside Erin Kennedy as co-anchor of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2's weekday morning newscast.

After 16 years as a high-profile sports anchor in Chicago, is Ryan Baker switching to news?

No one will say for sure, but Baker has been spending the week alongside Erin Kennedy as co-anchor of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2's weekday morning newscast, Robert Feder writes.

"No guarantees where it's going," he wrote on social media. "Nice to stretch myself." He followed it with the hashtags "Grow or Die" and "Not Sticking to Sports."

Reporter Mike Puccinelli has been co-anchoring with Kennedy since March.

Baker and CBS 2 officials did not respond to requests for comment.

