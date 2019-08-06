One dead after shooting in Elgin

One person died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Elgin, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at 10:32 a.m. on the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive and found the victim outside, spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The identification will come from the Kane County Coroner's office, Hilton said.

Detectives from the major and special investigation divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information or video that can assist in the probe can call (847) 289-2600 or, to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. People also can visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.