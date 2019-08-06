Man who sold gun to undercover Lake County deputy gets 4 years in prison

A Chicago man who admitted to illegally selling a gun to an undercover Lake County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Trae Wallace, 27, apologized to Lake County Judge Mark L. Lovett during sentencing and asked for leniency so he, who grew up without his parents, could be there for his newborn son.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"Having a son is a new change in outlook for me," Wallace said. "I want to be there for him."

Lovett said he appreciates Wallace's sentiment but wishes the Chicago man would have had the realization sooner.

"I'm impressed by your words but not your deeds," Lovett said.

Wallace was arrested in June 2018 as part of a monthslong operation by the Lake County sheriff's office. When apprehended near Route 120 and South Lincoln Avenue in Waukegan, Wallace had nine bags of heroin and four bags of cocaine in his possession, authorities say.

Drug charges were dropped as part of a May plea deal in which Wallace admitted to unlawful sale of a firearm.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jim Newman argued that Wallace should receive the maximum sentence of up to six years in prison. Newman said the gun that was sold had its serial number removed, and Wallace served prison time twice previously on gun charges.

Lovett told Wallace that he would still be a young man when he got out of prison and would be able to do right by his family and son.

"What you choose to do with your life is entirely up to you," Lovett said. "Good luck."