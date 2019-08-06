Man dead after shooting in Elgin

A man died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Elgin, the town's first murder this year, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at 10:32 a.m. on the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive and found the adult male victim outside, spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said. The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, she said.

Identification will come from the Kane County Coroner's office, which said information will be released after an autopsy is done Wednesday.

The last murder in Elgin was the Sept. 9 shooting of Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, of Chicago, who police said was shot outside a bar by her brother, Shannon Smith, 23, also of Chicago. Smith has an outstanding warrant for his arrest on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Detectives from the major and special investigation divisions are investigating Tuesday's shooting.

Anyone with information or video that can assist in the probe can call (847) 289-2600 or, to text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. People also can visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.