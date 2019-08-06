Learn emergency response techniques in Grayslake

The Fremont Community Emergency Response Team is hosting a free 90-minute session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Grayslake Fire Protection District station headquarters, 160 Hawley St., Grayslake.

To register, email fremonttwpcert@gmail.com or call (847) 223-2847. Participants will learn how to prepare for disasters that could occur in Lake County and the potential effects on transportation, electrical service, telephone communication and the availability of food, water and other supplies.