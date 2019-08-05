 

Wheeling man struck by car Thursday dies at hospital

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/5/2019 10:05 AM

A 60-year-old Wheeling man struck by a car Thursday as he walked in a Wheeling intersection died Sunday afternoon as a result of his injuries, authorities said Monday.

Jimmy Harris was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he'd been rushed following the crash Thursday night.

An autopsy is pending.

Wheeling police say Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Wolf Road at its intersection with Strong Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle had the green light as it entered the intersection, and the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Deputy Police Chief Joseph Licari said.

"It appears the pedestrian crossed in front of (the vehicle)," Licari said, adding that charges are not likely.

