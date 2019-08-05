Veteran officer Pecora named new Arlington Heights police chief

Nicholas Pecora, a 37-year department veteran, has been named Arlington Heights' new police chief. He is just the sixth police chief in village history. Courtesy of Arlington Heights

After nearly four decades of serving the Arlington Heights Police Department in almost every capacity, Nicholas Pecora has been named the sixth police chief in village history.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus announced Pecora's appointment Monday, effective immediately. He replaces former chief Gerald Mourning, who retired in June after 14 years in the top spot.

"Chief Pecora possesses the right mix of experience, law enforcement expertise, forward-thinking leadership, and a love for Arlington Heights," Recklaus said in his announcement. "He is highly respected in the community, among the management team, and most importantly, within the police department.

"I know he will carry on and expand the Arlington Heights Police Department's 125-year tradition of professional and high quality law enforcement services during his tenure as police chief," Recklaus added.

Pecora joined the village's police force in 1982 as a public service officer. His rise through the ranks included assignments as an officer, criminal investigator, sergeant, commander and beginning in 2009, deputy chief. Most recently, he's been serving as acting chief since Mourning's retirement.

He also oversaw all phases of development of the village's new $27.9 million police station, which opened in December.

Pecora's education includes a bachelor's of business management from Robert Morris University, as well as attending the FBI's National Academy and the Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command.

He now commands a department of 110 sworn police officers and 30 staff members.

A formal swearing-in ceremony is set for the Aug. 19 village board meeting.