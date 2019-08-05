 

Piano Man performs Thursday in Hoffman Estates

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/5/2019 10:09 AM

Hoffman Estates' Summer Sounds on the Green concert series finishes its 2019 season with a performance by Piano Man at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

Piano Man recreates the epic performances of Elton John and Billy Joel, complete with the glitz and glamour.

The performance initially was set for June 27, but rescheduled as a result of inclement weather.

The Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green is located at 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, across the street from the Sears Centre Arena in the Poplar Creek at 59/90 "Entertainment District."

Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to the amphitheater, and picnics are welcome. The Hideaway Beer Garden will offer food, craft beers and cocktails for purchase. The Craft Canteen will also be available on the hill overlooking the amphitheater.

For more information, including directions and parking details, call (847) 252-5448, or visit www.hoffmanestatesarts.com.

