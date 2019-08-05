Floodproofing seminar Thursday in Round Lake

A floodproofing seminar for homeowners and businesses will be presented by the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake.

The event is hosted by 62nd District state Rep. Sam Yingling of Grayslake and Avon Township Supervisor Terry Wilke. Rainfall data and information and resources for floodproofing will be presented and stormwater-related issues and concerns from the audience will be addressed.

Call (847) 231-6262 or email repsamyingling@gmail.com for more information.