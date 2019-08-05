7 killed, 46 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

A weekend of gun violence in Chicago left at least seven people dead and 46 others wounded.

The weekend began Friday evening as a 5-year-old boy was wounded by someone shooting out of the window of an Englewood home. Chicago police said the shooter was targeting someone he had just stabbed, but missed and struck the boy in the thigh.

Early Sunday, a single shooting at a block party wounded eight people -- one of them fatally. Police shared audio of the gunfire that captured nearly a minute of nonstop shooting.

"Below is the sound that Chicago needs to change its ways on how we handle gun offenders," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Shootings reached a peak Sunday morning, when 17 people were shot in three separate cases in Lawndale over a span of two hours, forcing Mount Sinai Hospital to stop accepting new patients.

A group of people was gathered in Douglas Park about 1:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a black Camaro and wounded seven people at a playground, police said.

