Two armed men robbed passengers in stopped car, Naperville police say

Police are looking for two men who robbed several people sitting in a stopped car Sunday afternoon in Naperville.

Authorities responded about 12:50 p.m. to South Whispering Hills Drive and West Jefferson Avenue after two men approached a stopped silver Jeep with a small handgun and took money from the passengers, according to a release from the Naperville Police Department.

Both suspects were last seen running west from the scene to the back of a building on the 1500 block of West Jefferson Avenue. One suspect was described as black, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with hazel eyes and was last seen carrying a handgun and wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. The other was described as black, 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 and wearing dark pants.

The Naperville Police Department asks anyone with information on the robbery to call (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.