Purple Heart recipients invited to Elgin luncheon

"When did you serve?"

The simple question from one veteran to another typically begins a wave of chatter among Purple Heart recipients during an annual tribute luncheon hosted by Elgin-based True Patriots Care.

Many attendees take the opportunity to share military experiences and tell stories of their time in combat. But Marine Corps veteran Pat Green prefers to sit back and listen. It's enough just being around people who understand what he's been through.

"You can tell when you look into each other's eyes," Green said, "you get the feeling you know what's behind them."

Providing that sense of comfort and camaraderie is a primary goal of the event, which recognizes veterans who were wounded in combat, organization President Jerry Christopherson said.

This year's tribute is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the American Legion Post 57, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Christopherson hopes to track down as many recipients as possible from throughout the suburbs.

The Purple Heart is a combat decoration awarded to military personnel injured in war, according to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The medal, which was created Aug. 7, 1782, also is given to family members of soldiers who died from their wounds or who were killed in action.

Some veterans never talk about being awarded the Purple Heart, Christopherson said. Some never even mention it to their family, friends or loved ones.

But sometimes they're more forthcoming around other veterans to whom they can relate, he said.

Veterans of all ages, from various military branches, who served in various wars have attended the tribute luncheon the past two years, Christopherson said, and the diversity among attendees makes for great conversation.

"It's really cool because the older veterans love to talk to the younger veterans," he said. "There's a lot of interaction."

For Green, a Carpentersville resident who served in the Vietnam War, it's nice connecting with those who were awarded the same honor as him, despite the circumstances that brought them together, he says.

The third annual tribute will include a free lunch, beverages and gifts, as well as music and a ceremony with guest speakers.

All Purple Heart recipients and their families are welcome. Attendees are asked to RSVP online by Aug. 10 at www.truepatriotscare.com/purpleheart.